Chicago mob-centric crime novel by Ray Franze set to hit store shelves

A thrilling new crime novel, delving into the heart of Chicago's infamous mob, is set to make its debut in bookstores next week.

The author, Ray Franze, hails from the suburbs but spent a remarkable three decades immersing himself in the history of Al Capone and Chicago's vibrant organized crime underworld. Juggling his passion for writing with a day job, Franze works as an options trader at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the Board of Trade. He dedicated countless nights and weekends to bring his novel to life.

Franze sees his writing as not just a creative outlet but also as a valuable coping mechanism in life's challenges. He believes that pursuing a hobby or healthy outlet can contribute to one's well-being and personal growth.

"It's really healthy for everyone to have some kind of hobby or healthy outlet. You know life's hard for everyone, and we all need a good coping outlet, and it's kind of just a good lesson of like, if you really think you could do something, see how far you can take it," Franze said.

His highly anticipated novel, 'The Heights,' is scheduled for release next week, and readers can already pre-order their copies.