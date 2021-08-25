Chicago mobster Al Capone's personal items, including guns, to be auctioned off

Notorious Chicago mobster Al Capone’s guns and personal items are hitting the auction block.

Capone lived in a brick two flat in Park Manor with his family in the 1920’s, and now his grandchildren are auctioning off nearly 200 pieces of his memorabilia.

Capone’s three granddaughters say it’s time to let go of some of the gangsters personal effects. Everything from guns, to jewelry, to furniture, ceramic figurines and a three page hand-written letter from Capone to his son, that he wrote while imprisoned at Alcatraz.

The online auction will start Oct. 8 and it’s being conducted by an auction house in Sacramento, California, which is near where one of the grand-daughter’s now lives.

While many of the items paint a picture of a wealthy, family loving man, the real Capone was a ruthless killer who led one of Chicago’s biggest bootlegging gangs and likely ordered the assassination of some of his rivals in the Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre.

Chicago author Jonathan Eig, who wrote a book about Capone, says even though he’s been dead more than 70 years, Capone remains one of the 20th century’s most fascinating characters.

"What fascinated people about Capone was that he lived this life brazenly. He said I'm an outlaw, what are you going to do about it. And for a dozen or so years, he got away with that," Eig said.

"My sisters and I are getting older. We didn't want these things to be left and people who wouldn't know what they were. What the story behind each of them is," said Diane Patricia Capone, granddaughter of Al Capone.

Capone's home hit the market in 2019 where it sold for $226,000. There is no mention of Al Capone on the home.