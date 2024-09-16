Chicago family leaving the city for good after three violent incidents, including recent armed threat

A family that has been profoundly impacted by Chicago’s violence on three separate occasions is leaving the city for good.

The latest incident was captured on camera and has prompted the mother of two to take drastic measures to escape the city.

Earlier this month, Samara Harmon and her son faced a terrifying situation in broad daylight in the 7300 block of South Wabash, where a gunman threatened them.

Quick-thinking Harmon bluffed, claiming that police were on their way, which caused the gunman to flee.

In 2022, Harmon’s niece, Laniya Murphy, was tragically killed by gunfire while sitting in a car.

Now, Harmon says she is leaving Chicago, seeking a fresh start out of state. She’s keeping her new location private but is determined to rebuild a better life for her family.

Justice remains elusive; despite participating in a police photo lineup, Harmon couldn’t identify the man who threatened her. Her son continues therapy for trauma and remains hopeful that justice will eventually come.

Though Harmon received generous donations, it hasn’t been enough to fully rebuild her life. However, she believes it’s a small price to pay to ensure her sons can leave Chicago safely.

As they prepare to leave, a virtual fundraiser has been held to support Harmon and her son.

They are set to board a plane Tuesday morning, still holding out hope for justice.