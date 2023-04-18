Chicago mom wants justice for 14-year-old daughter who died a week after being shot

A mother is calling for justice for her 14-year-old daughter after she was shot last week in Austin and died Monday at the hospital.

Charity Johnson was having problems with another teen at her school. Her mother says there was a video where the teen girl's mother forced her daughter to fight Charity.

On April 10, Johnson and the teen agreed to fight it out. Adults showed up and someone fired into the crowd at Madison and Lorel after 8 p.m.

Johnson was listed in critical condition and had to undergo several surgeries. A week later she died.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Her mother was at work when she got the call that Johnson was shot. She said she wants the killer off of the streets.

"I don't know...I'm not standing for that," said Shataja Johnson, Charity's mom.

Chicago police say the investigation continues and no one is in police custody.

The family will have a balloon release Tuesday night and have set up a Go Fund Me for funeral expenses.