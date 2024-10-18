Skip the DMV line: Illinois unveils kiosks for quick license renewals, vehicle services

The Brief Illinois launches "Fast-Lane" DMV kiosks in grocery stores for quick driver's license renewals, state ID services, and vehicle sticker purchases. The kiosks, available in Chicago, the suburbs, and downstate, offer transactions in about two minutes, with immediate vehicle registration stickers and temporary IDs. New drivers or vehicle applicants must visit the DMV in person first; kiosks charge a $4.95 fee per transaction.



If you need to renew your Illinois driver's license, you can now avoid the long lines at the DMV.

Illinois residents can visit a DMV kiosk located inside grocery stores across the state to renew their driver's licenses, state IDs, or obtain new vehicle stickers, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

Fifteen "Fast-Lane" DMV kiosks have started rolling out in Chicago, the suburbs, and downstate in Mariano's, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, and Meijer stores this fall as part of a pilot program.

The average transaction time for the kiosks is about two minutes.

Vehicle registration stickers will be printed immediately at the kiosks. However, those seeking a driver's license or state ID will receive a temporary document, which can be used until the new card arrives in the mail within 15 business days, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

After the kiosks' debut, the Secretary of State's Office said they may add more services.

During the pilot phase, the kiosks will offer services in English and Spanish, with more languages expected as the program expands.

Illinois residents who are new applicants for driver or vehicle services will still need to visit the DMV in person to verify their identity before using the kiosks.

The kiosk will charge $4.95 per transaction and a credit card processing fee, if applicable, according to the Secretary of State's Office. The program itself does not come at any additional cost to taxpayers.

Here are the "Fast-Lane" DMV kiosk locations so far:

To learn more about the kiosk program, follow this link.