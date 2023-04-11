14-year-old girl shot, woman stabbed on Chicago's West Side

A teenage girl was shot and critically wounded and a woman was stabbed Monday night in the Austin neighborhood.

Police responded to a call of shots fired around 8:15 p.m. in the first block of North Lorel Avenue, according to officials.

Officers found a 14-year-old girl who had been shot in the buttocks. She was transported to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

A 50-year-old woman had also suffered a stab wound to the shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A witness told police they overheard an argument between several people before the shooting.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.