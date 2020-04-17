Chicago moms start program to help high school seniors

A group of Chicago moms are trying to help local high school seniors re-capture the excitement of their final year, even though it's been ripped away.

The remainder of the school year in Chicago has been canceled, leaving a void for so many local kids.

"As a mom I felt so bad for him,” said Ruby Ayala.

Ayala's son Gerardo has been playing baseball since he was 4-years-old. His senior year baseball season was gone before it started.

"My son is losing out on his prom, his high school luncheon, his senior trip, graduation, you know that breaks my heart,” Ayala said.

But heartbreak turned into a heart-filled idea. Ayala and other moms created the “Adopt a High School Senior Chicago” Facebook page. A similar, national page already exists where strangers send joy to kids looking for hope.

"These seniors may have found someone, a total stranger…who's now going to get to know them and help them, you know mentor them,” said founder Angelica Estrada.

Advertisement

"My intention for starting the group was not to give them gifts…most of it is send them a congratulations card, a quick note, you know good luck,” Ayala said.

For her son, it is a way to connect with those who want to help, and then some.

"I'm probably just going to pay it forward. Honestly, that's how I was raised,” said Gerardo Caballero.

The “Adopt a High School Senior Chicago” page is a closed group for the student's safety. But they are accepting anyone who is willing to help. Just ask to join.