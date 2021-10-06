Chicago mother fighting to keep daughter's killer in prison: 'It is torture for me'

A Chicago mother is fighting to keep her daughter's killer in prison.

At an emotional clemency hearing Wednesday, Sabrina Harris collapsed in the hallway at the Thompson center.

Harris is the mother of Ryan Harris, who was just 11-years-old when she was raped and murdered in Englewood back in 1998.

The man convicted of that grisly crime, Floyd Durr is now asking for clemency.

Ryan's mother and sister told the Prisoner Review Board that Durr doesn't deserve a second chance.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"For him to be able to do all that, breathe, sleep, eat, wake up … it is torture for me," said Sabrina Harris.

"We all grew up so close, so for him to take that away and think he deserves a second chance. She doesn't have a second chance," said Ryan's sister Briona Harris.

Advertisement

The review board will send the case to the governor who has the ultimate say on granting clemency.