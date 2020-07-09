Chicago mother speaks out after her baby son was grazed by bullet

A Chicago mother is opening up after her 7-month-old was grazed by a bullet in North Lawndale.

It's one of the latest cases of children being caught in the crossfire in Chicago.

Baby Rhylee was asleep in his car seat Wednesday night around 10 p.m. when he and his mother were on their way home. Suddenly, shots rang out and the infant was struck by a stray bullet.

“I’m just hurt because I know it’s not the end and I know more innocent babies are going to be involved in this,” said mother Shauntaevia Osbey.

The mom and son were driving in the 1100 block of South Albany when police say a black SUV pulled up alongside them and someone inside opened fire at a group standing on the corner.

“They started shooting from the back of the block to the middle of the block where they seen the guys run through the gangway and once they saw the guys run through gangway, they stopped and just started shooting at the guys and sped off,” mom said.

Sleeping Rhylee woke up from the commotion.

“He was crying. I’m thinking the gunshots just scared him so once I grabbed him, I looked at my hands and I just started panicking because I didn’t know where the blood was coming from,” she said.

Rhylee had been shot in the foot, grazed by the bullet as he sat in his car seat in the back of the vehicle.

“Seeing these babies get shot and killed, I’m thinking as a parent I can’t imagine what they were going through and then to actually go through it… I felt like my heart was out of my chest,” Osbey said.

She now has a message for the shooters.

“If you ain’t going to turn yourself in then just stop, just stop because it’s not ending well,” mom said.

Osbey says she is scared to bring him outside of the house now and is so thankful he was only grazed by the bullet.

Chicago police are investigating.