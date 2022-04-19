Chicago mural near State and Lake streets honors Earth Day

April is Earth Month and National Geographic is teaming up with local artists in four major cities for a new public art project.

A mural inspired by archived photographs from National Geographic will be painted in New York City, San Francisco, Philadelphia and here in Chicago.

The project celebrates the restorative power of nature through art. The theme of Chicago’s mural is wildlife.

Joseph Perez, best known as "Sentrock," is the artist behind the Chicago mural. His painting's inspiration is the photograph called "The Sapling in the Forest."

"I'm excited to work with National Geographic and bringing this to the inner city, kind of like to the concrete jungle," he said.

You can see the mural near State Street and Lake Street by the Chicago Theatre.