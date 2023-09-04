Chicago murder suspect shot by police in Ohio after high-speed chase, vehicle fire

A Chicago murder suspect was shot by police in Ohio after a high-speed chase Sunday afternoon.

At about 1:35 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers located a Chrysler Pacifica that was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 in Hancock County that was believed to be driven by a murder suspect involved in a shooting in Chicago.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop.

A pursuit ensued and the suspect vehicle continued southbound at a high rate of speed, authorities said.

Officers deployed stop sticks multiple times, but the vehicle continued to drive southbound.

Troopers then made intentional contact with the suspect vehicle on I-75, just south of U.S. Route 33.

The vehicle came to a rest in the median and caught fire, authorities said.

A short time later, the driver exited the vehicle with a handgun and began walking southbound in the southbound lanes of I-75, where an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The driver, later identified as Danny E. Berry, 45, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

No officers were injured as a result of the incident.

This incident remains under investigation.

Police did not release details about the murder Berry was wanted for in Chicago.