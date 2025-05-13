Murder trial for Chicago man accused of slaying 11-year-old boy begins

The Brief The trial for the man accused of fatally stabbing an 11-year-old boy on Chicago's North Side last year began this week. Crosetti Brand is accused of the murder of Jayden Perkins and attacking his mother in March of 2024. Prosecutors said Perkins, who was a dancer and was said to be a caring classmate, died a hero defending his mother.



The murder trial for a man accused of fatally stabbing 11-year-old Jayden Perkins, who was protecting his mother, began this week.

Crosetti Brand is accused of stabbing Perkins to death on March 13, 2024, after he allegedly broke into the family’s Edgewater home and attacked the boy’s mother.

Crosetti Brand | Chicago police

What we know:

The defendant is representing himself during the trial.

Perkins’ mother, Laterria Smith, had a lifetime order of protection against Brand. He was paroled six weeks before the attack after serving half of a 16-year sentence for home invasion.

Shortly after, he allegedly went to Smith’s home in the 5900 block of North Ravenswood and tried to break in, leading to the fatal attack.

A 5-year-old boy, Perkins' brother, also witnessed the attack, but was unharmed.

Brand pleaded not guilty to 17 charges stemming from the assault.

Perkins was a dancer and athlete and was said to be a caring classmate at school. Prosecutors said he tried to defend his mother and died a hero.

Jayden Perkins | Provided

Dig deeper:

Smith sued multiple state and local agencies accusing them of failing to enforce protective orders against Brand despite repeated violations and threats, resulting in the deadly attack.

The agencies named in the lawsuit included the Illinois Prisoner Review Board, the Illinois Department of Corrections, the Chicago Police Department, and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.