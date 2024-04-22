Man pleads not guilty in Edgewater attack that killed 11-year-old Jayden Perkins

article

The man accused in a deadly attack in Edgewater last month has pleaded not guilty to several charges, including murder.

Crosetti Brand, 37, was accused of killing 11-year-old Jayden Perkins and critically wounding the boy's mother during a home invasion on March 13, 2024.

Brand plead not guilty to 17 charges stemming from the fatal attack on Monday, April 22.

The incident occurred at a residence in the 5900 block of North Ravenswood Avenue, according to police. Jayden's 6-year-old brother witnessed the attack on his family but was unharmed.

The attack happened in the morning as Jayden's mother was taking her sons to school. Police arrested Brand later that afternoon.

The mother had a prior relationship with Brand more than 15 years ago, police said. He was serving a 15-year sentence for home invasion and aggravated assault when he was paroled and placed on electronic monitoring this past October.

While Brand was on parole, he threatened the victim through text messages and also showed up at her home despite the victim having a lifetime order of protection against him.

Brand was sent back to prison in February for his parole violation. He was released from the Stateville Correctional Center with electronic monitoring on the day before the attack after serving about seven years.

Officials said Jayden's mother was recovering in the days after the attack.