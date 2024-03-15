Charges expected in Edgewater attack that killed 11-year-old, wounded pregnant mother

Charges will be filed Friday in a stabbing attack that killed an 11-year-old boy and wounded his pregnant mother Wednesday in Edgewater.

Jayden Perkins was killed and his mother remains in critical condition after a home invasion that happened Wednesday morning at a residence in the 5900 block of North Ravenswood Avenue.

Chicago police took the suspect, a 37-year-old man, into custody Wednesday afternoon. He has a long criminal record for domestic violence and violating orders of protection.

According to court records, in 2015, the suspect attacked the same woman just four days after she broke off their dating relationship. He was released from the Statesville Correctional Center on Tuesday after serving about seven years.

Friends and neighbors on Thursday gathered outside the apartment complex where the incident took place to pay their respects. Flowers were laid near a tree outside the building, and a prayer was said before releasing balloons in memory of Jayden.

"I miss him," said Mason Hamm, a classmate of Jayden. "It's not going to be the same without him."