Chicago crime: 2 shot in Longwood Manor

Two men were shot in Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood Friday night.

A 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were outside in the 9600 block of South Loomis Street at 9:50 p.m. when they were hit by gunfire.

Police said the 31-year-old victim was shot in the shoulder and face and was transported to Christ Hospital where he was listed in fair condition. The 27-year-old was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

The victims were unable to provide details about the incident, according to police.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating. .