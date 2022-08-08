Chicago's Muslim community concerned over killings in New Mexico

The murders of four Muslim men in New Mexico is hitting home Monday.

Chicago's Muslim community is raising the red flags about safety as the manhunt for the killers spreads nationwide.

The first murder happened in November, but over the last two weeks, three other Muslim men were ambushed and killed in Albuquerque. Police believe all four slayings are connected.

Albuquerque police are asking for the public’s help in finding the car. A dark gray or silver four-door Volkswagen with dark-tinted windows is suspected of being used in all four homicides.

The latest man killed was 25-year-old Naeem Hussain, shot just hours after attending the funeral service for another victim. The other victims were 27, 41, and 62-years-old.

President Joe Biden called the killings "horrific."

The Council on American-Islamic Relations denounced the murders on Monday and encouraged Muslim-Americans to be vigilant, but not to be fearful.

"It’s jarring any time something like this happens in our community," said Saadia Pervaiz, CAIR Chicago communications director. "A lot of history in America has made Muslim Americans afraid to practice their faith or visibly practice their faith, and we just want to tell Muslim Americans that nothing should make you afraid and this is a country that says you have the freedom to practice religion, and you should do so confidently."

CAIR has posted a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the killings.