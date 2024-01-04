2 teen boys arrested after allegedly robbing woman at gunpoint on Chicago's Near North Side

Two teen boys were arrested after allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint on Chicago's Near North Side Wednesday afternoon.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle. A 15-year-old boy was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the two teens allegedly took property from a 26-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 100 block of West Elm Street.

Less than 30 minutes later, officers located the two suspects in the 1600 block of West Monroe Street. The two were allegedly in possession of a stolen vehicle at the time.

Officers placed the two suspects in custody and charged them accordingly.

No additional information was made available by police.