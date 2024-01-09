Chicago man charged with beating 3 women on Near West Side

article

Charges have been filed against a 27-year-old man after he allegedly beat three women on Chicago's Near West Side last month.

Julius Bradsfield, 27, was arrested on Monday in connection to the battery of three women in the 1800 block of West Madison Street on Dec. 26.

Police say Bradsfield two 24-year-old women and a 27-year-old around 10: 08 p.m. During the incident, he also robbed one of the victims.

No further information about the incident was released.

Bradsfield was charged with one count of robbery, three counts of aggravated battery in a public place and one count of aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

He was scheduled to appear in court sometime today.