Chicago man charged with sexually exploiting 14-year-old on Snapchat: DOJ

The Brief Joshua Rogers, 30, of Chicago, has been charged with sexually exploiting a 14-year-old girl on Snapchat, according to federal prosecutors. Investigators say Rogers coerced the girl into sexually explicit acts, requested photos and videos, and discussed kidnapping or having her run away. He faces 15 to 30 years in prison and will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.



A Chicago man is charged with sexually exploiting a 14-year-old girl on Snapchat, federal prosecutors said.

What we know:

Joshua Rogers, 30, is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He was arrested Wednesday morning in Chicago.

Prosecutors said the charge stems from a July report to law enforcement that Rogers had engaged in "sexually explicit communications" with a 14-year-old girl on Snapchat.

A review of cellphone data uncovered numerous messages in which Rogers allegedly coerced the girl into performing sexually explicit acts and demanded she document them through photos or videos, according to the DOJ.

Prosecutors said Rogers also discussed kidnapping the girl or having her run away.

What's next:

The charge — sexual exploitation of a minor, including attempt and conspiracy — carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, according to prosecutors.

Rogers is expected to appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.