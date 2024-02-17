Man killed after argument leads to shooting on Near West Side

A man was killed after an argument between two men took a deadly turn Saturday evening on Chicago's Near West Side.

Police were called to the 1900 block of W. Hastings Street at 6:32 p.m. Officers spoke with a 19-year-old man who was shot in the chest and shoulder.

He told police he was in an argument with another man when the situation escalated. The man pulled a gun and shot the victim, officials say.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Stroger Hospital and was listed in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

He was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 19-year-old Damian Gomez.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

Chicago police initially reported that the victim was 21 years old.