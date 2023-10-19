Chicago nonprofit offers vital support for families coping with homicide loss

The nonprofit, Chicago Survivors, held their fourth annual gala benefiting families who have lost a loved one to violent homicide.

The event provides a unique opportunity to hear from survivors of gun violence, their family members and crisis responders. There was also a powerful portrait gallery of survivors on display at the event.

Started in 2010 out of a Chicago mother’s pain, the organization provides multicultural crime victim/survivor services to family members of homicide victims. The services are free and open to all families who have lost a loved one to violence. Their Crisis Response and Family Support services are available in English and Spanish, and they provide in-time telephone translation of their services into over 200 languages.

Robbie Stevenson says she’s benefited from the organization’s counseling after losing her son.

"They have counseling, I had counseling and I try to keep busy, and I wasn't expecting this," said Stevenson.

Stevenson's son, Maurice, was shot and killed on July 17, 2018. He was a victim of a carjacking.

Jashawn Hill, the executive director of the Chicago Survivors, says the organization is helping family members navigate the grieving process.

"We offer crisis response, relocation, wrap-around survivor support," said Hill.

If you’d like to help Chicago Survivors visit their website, chicagosurvivors.org.