Chicago nonprofit plans domestic violence hotline for people who cause harm

The Brief A Chicago-based nonprofit is developing a domestic violence hotline aimed at people who have caused harm and want to change their behavior. The hotline would be the first of its kind in Illinois and connect callers to voluntary intervention and treatment programs. Advocates say prevention-focused efforts like this can ultimately help protect survivors and reduce future violence.



A Chicago-based nonprofit is developing a new domestic violence hotline — not for survivors, but for people who are causing harm and want help changing their behavior.

What we know:

If launched, it would be the first hotline of its kind in Illinois, and experts say the need is clear. Last year alone, the state’s domestic violence hotline for survivors received more than 200 calls from people seeking help after committing abuse.

That demand prompted the Michael Reese Health Trust to begin developing the hotline in partnership with The Network, which runs the Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline.

The hotline is still in its early planning stages, but it would be geared toward people who have inflicted abuse and are seeking support before becoming involved in the criminal justice system. Officials with Michael Reese say most perpetrators do not receive help until legal action is taken. The hotline would instead connect callers to voluntary partner abuse intervention programs.

Those programs, many of which already exist across Cook County, offer mental health treatment, anger management, and substance use disorder support.

What they're saying:

Jennifer Rosenkranz, senior program director for domestic violence at the Michael Reese Health Trust, said the organization hopes the effort will help reduce incidents of domestic violence.

"I think that it's really going to provide a needed intervention where none exists to keep survivors safe," she said.

Rosenkranz added that services for people who cause harm are significantly underfunded. According to a recently published report from the Michael Reese Health Trust, just 6.5% of the state’s total domestic violence budget in FY2025 went toward Partner Abuse Intervention Programs (PAIP).

"Michael Reese has been engaged in addressing domestic violence for decades and we realized that the area of working with people who cause harm was underinvested and there was a lack of innovation in that space," Rosenkranz said. "The data shows that last year, 200 people who caused harm called the hotline looking for services. And they can be referred to partner abuse programs, but most of those slots are for people who are engaged in the criminal justice system."

Rosenkranz said similar hotlines have launched in a few other U.S. cities, including Baltimore, which they’re looking to as a model.

"We are just in the planning stages now, and we're looking at other models across the country to make sure that we use best practices," Rosenkranz said. "What the data has shown is that it's usually not actually people who are sort of right in the heat of the moment about to commit abuse. It usually is sort of after that, and when they've reflected on their behavior and know that they need to change to save their relationships. They want to be a better partner. They want to be a better parent."

The WINGS Program, a well-known domestic violence service provider in the Chicago area, said efforts like this are one more tactic that will ultimately benefit survivors.

A spokesperson for WINGS shared the following statement:

"The Network and Michael Reese are both close partners in our work to end domestic violence. Michael Reese has been a dedicated partner for over a decade and has helped propel WINGS with critical general operating funds as well as innovative work including new Traumatic Brain Injury resources for survivors.

"Ending domestic violence requires a multi-faceted approach, and Michael Reese working with The Network to provide programming for those who cause harm is one tactic that will ultimately be beneficial to the survivors we serve."

What's next:

Rosenkranz said she hopes the hotline will launch within the next year.

Learn more about the Michael Reese Health Trust's efforts to end domestic violence by clicking here.