Chicago nonprofit providing treatment grants to couples facing infertility

A local non-profit is providing treatment grants to couples who are facing infertility.

One of the most common procedures, in vitro fertilization, can cost more than $35,000.

One in eight couples suffer from the inability to conceive.

"It's actually not rare. It is quite common," said reproductive endocrinologist, Dr. Jennifer Hirschfeld-Cytron.

She is also the vice president of the Chicago Coalition for Family Building.

"Infertility is a disease that's defined by the WHO [World Health Organization] but unfortunately insurance doesn't universally see it that way," Hirschfeld-Cytron said.

The non-profit provides grants up to $10,000, including a free cycle of in vitro fertilization for families who are unable to conceive on their own.

"It donates both IVF service grants, so IVF treatment, plus cash grants that can be utilized for adoption or egg donor or sperm donor, gestational carrier," she added.

The grants are available for same-sex and heterosexual couples. Applications will be excepted until June 1.

To learn more, go to CoalitionForFamilyBuilding.org.