Police seek burglars targeting Northwest Side businesses

The Brief Chicago police issued a warning to business owners following a series of burglaries on the Northwest Side, where suspects forced open back doors and targeted safes and ATMs. Surveillance footage showed the burglars using an electric saw to access the safes.



Chicago police warned business owners after a series of burglaries on the city's Northwest Side dating back to late August.

In each burglary, two suspects used a pry bar to force open the back door of the business, according to a CPD community alert. Once inside, the burglars targeted cash registers, safes and ATMs.

Video surveillance captured the suspects using a portable electric saw to cut through the safes and ATMs.

The burglaries took place at the following times and locations:

At 11:11 p.m. on Aug. 29 in the 4800 Block of North Central Avenue in Jefferson Park

At 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 5 in the 6100 Block of North Canfield Avenue in Norwood Park West

At 3:55 p.m. on Sept. 9 in the 6600 Block of North Oliphant Avenue in Edison Park

Between 5:10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the 7100 Block of West Higgins Avenue in Union Ridge

At the time of the burglaries, the suspects were wearing dark clothing, face masks and gloves.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.