Former President Obama in Chicago speaks on Israel-Palestine conflict

On the eve of the 15th anniversary of his historic election to the White House, former President Barack Obama took the stage at McCormack Place on Friday to address some of the world's most pressing topics.

Gathering activists and business leaders for the Obama Democracy Forum, the 44th President assumed the role of a diplomat, focusing on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, a situation that continues to bitterly divide not only the nation but also the world.

"All of this is taking place against the backdrop of decades of failure to achieve a durable peace for both Israelis and Palestinians—one that is based on genuine security for Israel, a recognition of its right to exist, and a peace that is based on an end of the occupation and the creation of a viable state and self-determination for the Palestinian people," Obama said.

Meanwhile, emphasizing the importance of economic justice, particularly among those who have yet to enter the workforce, Obama pointed to the recent UAW's victory in its battle against Detroit's "Big Three" auto manufacturers as a catalyst for improved pay and working conditions in other industries.

"We need to take advantage of this changing mood to push for stronger labor laws, both at the national and state levels, and we should support international movements to create unions in other economies," Obama said.

Unwavering in his optimism, Obama's message to those in attendance was one of hope, reminding them that, despite the heartbreaking news and daunting challenges faced, it is within their power to make the world a better place.

"As heartbreaking as the news is right now, and it is heartbreaking—as daunting as all the challenges that we face may be, I stand here convinced that it is within our power, or more specifically, within your power, to make this world better," Obama said.