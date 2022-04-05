Chicago offering free legal help to renters facing eviction

Now that the eviction moratorium is over in Chicago, city hall is taking steps to level the playing field, offering free legal help to low-income renters facing eviction.

The Chicago Department of Housing said it chose two non-profits to lead the program.

Program leaders said they hope to help stabilize tenants who might otherwise be homeless.

City leaders said the three-year-old pilot program will utilize $8 million in Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funds.

To qualify, a person must be a tenant of a residential property. They must also need to make less than 80% of the area median income and be a part of a household that has "experienced financial hardship" as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lastly, eligible households will have to be at risk of homelessness.

City leaders said the criteria isn't difficult to meet, especially for Chicago neighborhoods dominated by renters.