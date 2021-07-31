Chicago offering vaccinations at CTA stops, schools, churches and food pantries

Chicago is offering COVID-19 vaccines at dozens of locations throughout the city next week, including CTA stops, churches and food pantries.

The city has also expanded the at-home vaccination program. Anyone who gets a shot at home from one of Chicago's providers gets a $25 Visa gift card. You can make an appointment by going to chicago.gov/AtHome.

Vaccines are available for free to anyone 12 years old and up.



These are the locations for vaccinations for the upcoming week:



Sunday, August 1

• PODER: 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

• Swap-O-Rama Ashland Ave: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

• Tridestone Church Chicago: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

• Salem Baptist Church of Chicago: 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

• XS Tennis Summer Bash: 2:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Monday, August 2

• CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

• Brickyard Mall: 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.



Tuesday, August 3

• CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

• Chicago Vocational Career Academy: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

• PC+ Vaccination Station – Austin: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

• CPD District 15 National Night Out: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.



Wednesday, August 4

• CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

• Theodore Roosevelt High School: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

• Society of St. Vincent de Paul, District IX Food Pantry: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

• PC+ Vaccination Station – Atlas Senior Center: 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.



Thursday, August 5

• CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

• Michele Clark High School: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

• PC+ Vaccination Station – Salvation Army: 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.



Friday, August 6

• CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

• PC+ Vaccination Station – North Austin Public Library: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

• CPS Back-to-School Bash, Tarkington Elementary School: 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.

• CTA Stop – Kimball Brown Line: 3:00 – 6:30 p.m.

