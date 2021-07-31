Expand / Collapse search

Chicago offering vaccinations at CTA stops, schools, churches and food pantries

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago health officials recommend use of masks in indoor settings

The Chicago Department of Public Health is recommending that everyone over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in public indoor settings. 

CHICAGO - Chicago is offering COVID-19 vaccines at dozens of locations throughout the city next week, including CTA stops, churches and food pantries.

The city has also expanded the at-home vaccination program. Anyone who gets a shot at home from one of Chicago's providers gets a $25 Visa gift card. You can make an appointment by going to chicago.gov/AtHome.  

Vaccines are available for free to anyone 12 years old and up.

These are the locations for vaccinations for the upcoming week:  

Sunday, August 1 
• PODER: 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 
• Swap-O-Rama Ashland Ave: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. 
• Tridestone Church Chicago: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. 
• Salem Baptist Church of Chicago: 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. 
• XS Tennis Summer Bash: 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Monday, August 2 
• CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. 
• Brickyard Mall: 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 

Tuesday, August 3 
• CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. 
• Chicago Vocational Career Academy: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. 
• PC+ Vaccination Station – Austin: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. 
• CPD District 15 National Night Out: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. 

Wednesday, August 4 
• CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. 
• Theodore Roosevelt High School: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. 
• Society of St. Vincent de Paul, District IX Food Pantry: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 
• PC+ Vaccination Station – Atlas Senior Center: 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. 

Thursday, August 5 
• CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. 
• Michele Clark High School: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. 
• PC+ Vaccination Station – Salvation Army: 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. 

Friday, August 6 
• CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. 
• PC+ Vaccination Station – North Austin Public Library: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. 
• CPS Back-to-School Bash, Tarkington Elementary School: 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. 
• CTA Stop – Kimball Brown Line: 3:00 – 6:30 p.m. 
 