Chicago offering vaccinations at CTA stops, schools, churches and food pantries
CHICAGO - Chicago is offering COVID-19 vaccines at dozens of locations throughout the city next week, including CTA stops, churches and food pantries.
The city has also expanded the at-home vaccination program. Anyone who gets a shot at home from one of Chicago's providers gets a $25 Visa gift card. You can make an appointment by going to chicago.gov/AtHome.
Vaccines are available for free to anyone 12 years old and up.
These are the locations for vaccinations for the upcoming week:
Sunday, August 1
• PODER: 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
• Swap-O-Rama Ashland Ave: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
• Tridestone Church Chicago: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
• Salem Baptist Church of Chicago: 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.
• XS Tennis Summer Bash: 2:00 – 6:00 p.m.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP
Monday, August 2
• CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
• Brickyard Mall: 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, August 3
• CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
• Chicago Vocational Career Academy: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
• PC+ Vaccination Station – Austin: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
• CPD District 15 National Night Out: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, August 4
• CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
• Theodore Roosevelt High School: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
• Society of St. Vincent de Paul, District IX Food Pantry: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
• PC+ Vaccination Station – Atlas Senior Center: 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 5
• CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
• Michele Clark High School: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
• PC+ Vaccination Station – Salvation Army: 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Friday, August 6
• CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
• PC+ Vaccination Station – North Austin Public Library: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
• CPS Back-to-School Bash, Tarkington Elementary School: 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.
• CTA Stop – Kimball Brown Line: 3:00 – 6:30 p.m.
Advertisement