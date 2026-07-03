Chicago overnight crime: 2 wounded, 1 dead across South Side

The Brief Two men were wounded in separate shootings Thursday night in the Englewood and West Englewood neighborhoods, Chicago police said. A 31-year-old man was shot in the leg near 72nd and Green streets and a 51-year-old man was shot in the arm during an argument inside a home on South Claremont Avenue. In an unrelated incident, a man was found dead with head injuries early Friday morning in Pilsen as detectives investigate all three cases.



Two men were wounded in separate shootings and another man was found dead with head injuries in unrelated incidents overnight across Chicago.

Englewood shooting

The details:

The first shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near 72nd and Green streets in the Englewood neighborhood, according to police.

Police said a 31-year-old man was outside when someone approached him, pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg before running away.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in good condition.

Argument escalates into gunfire

The backstory:

Roughly 15 minutes later, a 51-year-old man was shot during an argument with another person inside a West Englewood residence in the 6500 block of South Claremont Avenue, police said.

The victim was shot in the arm and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Area One detectives are investigating both shootings. Police have not announced any arrests.

Man found dead in Pilsen

A man was found outside with injuries to his head around 4:50 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Canalport Avenue, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office. Police have launched a homicide investigation.

Area Three detectives are investigating.