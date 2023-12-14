Chicago protesters call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war, 13 arrested

A demonstration led by the group "IfNotNow Chicago" and several other Jewish organizations resulted in over a dozen arrests outside Boeing headquarters in the Loop on Thursday night.

The protest, intentionally held on the last night of Hanukkah, called for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. At one point during the demonstration, protesters blocked the Washington Street Bridge near Ogilvie Transportation Center.

"We are outraged by Israeli leaders who are using this as an opportunity to stoke genocidal flames and who are calling for a second Nakba against Palestinians," said IfNotNow leader Eli Newell in a statement. "Through the spiritual language of song, we loudly and clearly say that Jewish values do not support senseless killing. We are here today to sing and to say, 'not in our name.'"

Chicago police confirmed that 13 people were arrested during the protest.

"I’m here to demand that the US government stop funding and enabling the starvation, collective punishment, and genocide of Palestinians in Gaza," said Mollie Hartenstein, a member of Jewish Voice for Peace Chicago.

On Thursday, members of Jewish Voice for Peace protested and shut down bridges and highways in eight cities, including Seattle, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Portland, Washington DC, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Atlanta.