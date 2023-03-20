Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Park District accepting applications for summer positions

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago Park District
The Chicago Park District has summer on the mind already, launching a new recruitment effort to fill job openings for the season.

CHICAGO - Spring just started, but the Chicago Park District says it isn't too early to look for the perfect summer job.

The Park District just launched a recruitment campaign and is taking applications from people ages 16 and up.

They are also hosting a job fair this Saturday at Malcolm X College from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"The park district is one of the largest employers for seasonal jobs, we have openings up to 2500 —  that's our rec leaders, our lifeguards, our junior laborers, so we have a lot of great, fun jobs, if you like working with kids, if you like being outdoors, um this is a great opportunity," said Maya Solis, Chicago Park District Region Director.

Another way to apply is on their website at chicagoparkdistrict.com, and click on the jobs link on the top right.
 