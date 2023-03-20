Chicago Park District accepting applications for summer positions

Spring just started, but the Chicago Park District says it isn't too early to look for the perfect summer job.

The Park District just launched a recruitment campaign and is taking applications from people ages 16 and up.

They are also hosting a job fair this Saturday at Malcolm X College from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"The park district is one of the largest employers for seasonal jobs, we have openings up to 2500 — that's our rec leaders, our lifeguards, our junior laborers, so we have a lot of great, fun jobs, if you like working with kids, if you like being outdoors, um this is a great opportunity," said Maya Solis, Chicago Park District Region Director.

Another way to apply is on their website at chicagoparkdistrict.com, and click on the jobs link on the top right.

