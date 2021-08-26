Chicago Park District IG says he's been fired to 'whitewash' investigation: report

The deputy inspector general of the Chicago Park District says he has been fired.

Nathan Kipp had already been suspended.

He was leading a probe into sexual assaults and harassment among the district's lifeguards.

Kipp told the Sun-Times that his suspension and firing are an attempt to 'whitewash' the investigation.

He is now renewing calls for Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx to "intervene and assume all control" over the inspector general's investigation.