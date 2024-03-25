Chicago Park District programming returns to 5 facilities after serving as migrant shelters

Programming is slated to return to five Chicago Park District facilities that currently serve as temporary emergency shelters for migrants.

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced Monday that, beginning March 30, the city will redistribute new arrivals living in temporary shelters.

Shelter residents from Gage Park, the Broadway Armory Park, Brands Park, Leone Park and Piotrowski Park will be transitioned to nearby shelters over the next several weeks.

Johnson's office says the use of the five park district facilities is no longer needed.

The Chicago Park District will evaluate the five facilities and work on completing any repairs or renovations needed before programming can return. But, the mayor's office says it is anticipated that full summer programming will return to the facilities.

"We are grateful to the alderpersons and communities who have embraced new neighbors with open arms, and we are pleased that these park facilities will be transitioned back to their intended purpose in time for summer programming," Johnson said.

The Park District has been housing new arrivals in temporary shelters since May 2023. A total of six of the Park District's locations were transformed into emergency housing.

The temporary shelter at North Park Village was dissolved in February and was used as an early voting site.