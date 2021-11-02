Chicago Park District releases special counsel report on lifeguard-sex abuse scandal

On Tuesday, the Chicago Park District released its special counsel report on the lifeguard-sex abuse scandal.

The report accuses the district's leaders of failing to follow the park district’s policy in reporting these claims.

The report is scathing, outlining at least four instances where lifeguards engaged in separate instances of sexual misconduct dating back to 2015.

The investigation started in March of 2020 when the Office of Inspector General for the Chicago Park District received two complaints from women who previously worked as lifeguards.

Both said they were victims of sexual harassment, assault, bullying and retaliation, and there was a culture of sexual violence.

FORMER CHICAGO LIFEGUARD SUPERVISOR CHARGED WITH SEXUALLY ASSAULTING 16-YEAR-OLD EMPLOYEE

Four Chicago Park District employees were dismissed as a result of the investigation, and the CEO Mike Kelly resigned.

In on instance, the report states that a 17-year-old female lifeguard said she attended a summer lifeguard party and "during the party a more senior lifeguard, who was approximately 20 years old, pulled her behind a garage and touched her body over her clothing without her consent and then began to kiss her. She repeatedly told him to stop throughout the encounter, but he would not stop."

The park district admits to failing to instill a system to protect victims of sexual misconduct.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Also on Tuesday, the Park District Board announced a plan to establish a new Office of Protection dedicated to investigating all allegations of sexual harassment, sexual misconduct and other prohibited acts.

"Today marks a new day at the Chicago Park District," said Interim General Superintendent and CEO Rosa Escareño. "I am committed to the highest level of accountability and transparency as we work tirelessly to rebuild trust with our employees and all the community members who rely on our parks. We must and we will do better- nothing is more important than protecting our employees and patrons, and letting them know that reports of improper and illegal conduct will be taken seriously and acted upon."