Chicago Park District seeks summer staff: Over 2,500 positions available

The Chicago Park District is gearing up for another summer of fun!

The organization is on the hunt for individuals to fill over 2,500 seasonal positions, from recreational leaders to lifeguards. It launched its summer job application earlier this year, opening doors for teens, college students, adults and retirees.

"This gives teens, college students and adults from different walks of life, including retirees, more time to secure great summer job opportunities and to join the city’s lead recreation and green agency – the Chicago Park District. From our recreation leaders to our junior laborers, working at the Chicago Park District could lead to fun, unique and exciting career choices," said Rosa Escareño, General Superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. "If you’re seeking your first job or an employment opportunity after retirement, I invite you to apply. Our employees gain experience in youth engagement, natural resources, emergency response, special recreation and so much more."

The "Your Perfect Summer Job" campaign aims to inform job-seekers about the multitude of employment possibilities within the district. Positions offer competitive wages, flexible schedules, and life-skill-building opportunities. Whether you prefer the outdoors or indoors, there's a role tailored to your interests and experience level.

Some positions available include:

Recreation Leaders: Engage in enriching activities with children and teens, developing valuable management and program planning skills. With over 230 park locations offering day camps, you can work near home or explore new areas of the city.

Junior Laborers: Enjoy the outdoors while maintaining the parkland across various neighborhoods. Gain entry-level experience in landscape maintenance and contribute to sustaining Chicago's green landscape.

Lifeguards: Join a strong lifeguard corps, equipped with life-saving skills applicable to various career paths. From beaches to pools, ensure the safety of park visitors while enjoying time in the water.

Special Recreation Leaders & Inclusion Aides: Lead recreation activities for individuals with intellectual disabilities, promoting skill development and independence in a supportive environment.

Attendants: Play a crucial role in maintaining park facilities, and ensuring cleanliness and orderliness for visitors attending events and programs.

There will also be three Teen Opportunity Fairs this year, where teens can connect with Park District staff and interview on-site for their desired positions.

Those fairs will take place on the following days:

March 9: Truman College

March 23: Kennedy King College

April 6: Malcolm X College

For more information on the Chicago Park District and job opportunities, visit chicagoparkdistrict.com/summer-jobs. Applications are now open.