Chicago Park District to reopen lakefront

The Chicago Park District on Tuesday said it plans to reopen the city’s lakefront, playgrounds and indoor aquatics programming as metrics allow the city to ease COVID-19 regulations.

Park District crews will begin opening public access points to parkland east of Lake Shore Drive. Restrictions on lakefront parking will also be lifted.

In the coming weeks, the park district will also unlock gates and prepare all outdoor playgrounds to reopen. Also, indoor swimming pools will offer limited aquatics programming during its spring session.

Spring registration begins March 8.