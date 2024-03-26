Chicago Park District workers vote to strike over wages, benefits

Workers from the Chicago Park District have voted in favor of going on strike as they seek resolution to grievances related to low wages and inadequate benefits.

Taking their concerns directly to the city's leadership, the workers paid a visit to Mayor Brandon Johnson on Tuesday.

This morning, they assembled outside City Hall, delivering their petition to strike to the fifth floor, where the Mayor's office is located, in hopes of intervention to resolve the dispute.

For nine months, over 2,200 Chicago Park District employees have been engaged in contract negotiations. SEIU Local 73, representing the workers, highlights nearly 500 vacant positions within the Park District due to low wages.

The union demands include setting the minimum starting pay at $20 per hour, increasing full-time positions, and ensuring insurance coverage for all employees.

Negotiations between both parties are set to resume on Wednesday.