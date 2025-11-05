Chicago pastor recounts being shot with pepper ball in Broadview during federal court hearing

The Brief A federal court hearing in Chicago examined allegations that Border Patrol agents used excessive force; Chief Agent Gregory Bovino defended his agents’ actions as "exemplary" in deposition footage. Plaintiffs, including several Chicago media outlets, accuse Bovino and others of creating a false pretext for their presence; Bovino called protesters a "threatening and violent mob." Rev. Black testified he was hit twice with pepper balls after confronting agents during a Broadview protest; government lawyers argued he was on federal property at the time.



A federal court hearing in Chicago on Wednesday focused on allegations of excessive force involving Border Patrol agents.

Chief Border Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino did not appear in person, but portions of his deposition were presented in court.

What we know:

In his testimony, Bovino described the agents’ use of force as "exemplary." One video shown during the hearing captured Bovino saying his agents "arrest as many people as possible. If they touch you… this is our [expletive] city."

Attorneys for the plaintiffs — which include several Chicago media organizations — allege that Bovino and other defendants created their own pretext for operating in the area. Bovino also referred to demonstrators as a "threatening and violent mob."

Several community members and local officials who were present during anti-ICE protests in Broadview also testified.

Rev. David Black, senior pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Woodlawn, said he was in Broadview on Sept. 19 ministering to protesters and speaking with federal agents positioned on the roof of the ICE processing facility.

During his testimony, Black said he told the agents, "God damn you," and was then struck twice in the head with pepper balls.

Government attorneys argued that Black was on federal property when the incident occurred.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys asked whether the agents had issued a warning before firing, and Black said they had not.

What's next:

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the hearing was still underway, with additional witnesses called to the stand.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.