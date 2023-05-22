Chicago pastor urges community to turn in guns for cash on his birthday

A prominent Chicago pastor is celebrating his birthday by drawing attention to America's addiction to firearms.

Father Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church is asking people to turn in their guns Monday.

He is standing at 79th Street and Racine Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side with a sign that reads "A Gun Is Not The Answer."

In a statement, Pfleger cited the fact that there have been over 200 mass shootings in America, and Chicago sees shootings daily.

Related article

"There have been over 200 mass shootings in America in the last 5 months and daily shootings in Chicago," Pfleger said in the statement. "When will we end our love affair with guns and acknowledge a gun is not the answer?"

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Anyone who turns in a working handgun will receive $100, and $200 for a working assault weapon.

The gun turn in runs until 3 p.m.

Chicago police said that 450 guns were turned in at events across the city on Saturday.