Chicago high school named 5th best in US: report

Chicago
Chicago high school named 5th best in US: report

CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report has recognized Payton College Preparatory High School in Chicago as the fifth-best high school in the nation.

The ranking was based on various factors, including college readiness, state assessment proficiency, underserved student performance, and graduation rates.

Joining Payton College Prep in the top 100 rankings are other notable Chicago high schools:

  • Northside College Preparatory
  • Jones College Prep
  • Young Magnet High School
  • Lane Technical High School