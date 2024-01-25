Chicago mayor launches annual 'Point-in-Time' count to assess homelessness

Mayor Brandon Johnson has kicked off this year's "Point-in-Time" count, an annual survey aiming to capture the number of people experiencing homelessness on a single night in Chicago.

On Thursday night, trained city staff, homeless service organizations and volunteers conducted a tally and survey of individuals and families in both sheltered sites and those on the streets or in other locations not meant for habitation.

Similar to last year, the Point-in-Time count encompasses both non-asylum-seeking individuals and families, as well as asylum seekers.

The mayor emphasized that the purpose of the count is to better understand and address the needs of the unhoused population.