Chicago police: 2 men injured in drive-by shooting at house party in Back of the Yards

Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting while at a house party in Chicago's Back of the Yards early Saturday morning.

Police say two men were standing outside a house in the 4800 block of South Justine Street around 1 a.m. when a black SUV drove by and opened fire.

A man, 31, was shot in the back and right shoulder. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the lower leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspects drove off. Area One detectives are investigating.

No further details are available at this time.