Chicago police: 2 shot by unknown gunman in Avalon Park

Two men were shot on Chicago's Southeast Side Monday night.

Around 6 p.m., police say the victims were on the street in the 8300 block of South Constance Avenue when an unknown gunman fired shots.

A 23-year-old was struck in the right arm and right leg, and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

A 34-year-old was shot in the right hand and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.