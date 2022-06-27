Chicago police issue alert after drivers pistol-whipped during six carjackings

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of recent carjackings in across the city.

In each attack, the robbers pointed guns in their victims' face and demanded their vehicle and personal property, including wallets, money and cellphones, police said in a community alert.

In several of the incidents, the victims were struck in the head or face by the robbers' hands or handguns, police said.

The carjackings happened:

About 3:40 a.m. June 18, in the 2100 block of West Dickens Avenue;

About 3:54 a.m. June 22, in the 1100 block of North Western Avenue;

About 4:05 a.m. June 22, in the 2100 block of South Paulina Street;

About 4:16 a.m. June 22, in the 1800 block of West 35th Street;

About 4:20 a.m. June 22, in the 3500 block of South Rockwell Avenue; and

About 4:25 a.m. June 22, in the 2300 block of South Lumber Street.

Police described the suspects as African-American males between 18 and 25-years-old. One suspect reportedly wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray jeans with yellow Air Jordan shoes and a black face mask. Another suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black ski mask.

Each of the suspects was armed with a handgun, police said.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 312-747-8384, 312-744-8263, or 312-746-7394.