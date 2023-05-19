Chicago police to host ‘no questions asked’ gun buyback events Saturday

Gun owners looking to turn in a weapon and make some cash — no questions asked — have an opportunity to do so this weekend.

Chicago police will be holding a citywide gun buyback event Saturday in each of the department's five police areas.

"This is about what we can do to decrease the amount of unused, unwanted guns that are in peoples' homes that they no longer want or need. This isn't about anything else. It's about giving people that opportunity to do the right thing," said Glen Brooks, Director of Community Policing.

Officials stressed the event is completely anonymous, and no personal information will be collected from those who turn in firearms.

Police will be offering $100 per gun, and $10 for BB guns, air guns and replicas, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Guns collected by Chicago police during a previous buyback program in July 2021. (Chicago police)

The five "Gun Buy Back" events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations: