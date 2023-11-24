Chicago police warn of armed robberies targeting contract workers

Chicago police have issued a warning about recent armed robberies on the city's West Side.

In each incident, the offenders approached contract workers working on residences and would demand their belongings at gunpoint. The property taken consisted of cellphones, wallets and money.

Police say the offenders were using a black sedan with tinted windows that had a paper license plate attached to the vehicle.

The crimes happened at the following times and locations in the Austin neighborhood:

4900 block of West Gladys Ave. on November 18th, at 9:44 AM

700 block of North Lockwood Ave. on November 19th, at 1:04 PM

The offenders are described as four Black males ranging in age from 18 to 25. They were wearing black ski masks, black sweatshirts and pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-746-8253.