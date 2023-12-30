Chicago police warn of armed robberies involving Xbox sale

Chicago police are warning the public about recent armed robbery incidents involving the sale of an Xbox gaming system.

In each incident, police say the victim or victims are trying to purchase an Xbox that was advertised for sale on social media. When the victims arrived at the planned location, one or two offenders would pull out a gun and take their money.

The crimes happened at the following times and locations on the city's South Side:

4000 block of South Federal St. on Dec 24, 2023 at 8:30 P.M.

4000 block of South Federal St. on Dec 29, 2023 at 7:30 P.M.

The offender was described as a Black male wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-747-8384.