Chicago police: Armed robbery crew struck 16 times in two days

Chicago police are warning the public of an armed crew that robbed 16 victims in a span of 23 hours.

In each incident, police say two to four men armed with guns approached the victims outside and demanded their personal belongings by threatening use of force.

After taking the victims' property, the offenders would flee in a waiting vehicle.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The crimes happened at the following times and locations:

2400 Block of South Michigan Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 2:00 AM.

2400 Block of South Michigan Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 2:02 AM.

2200 Block of South Michigan Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 2:30 AM.

4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:00 PM.

4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:03 PM.

4000 Block of South Lake Park on January 28, 2023 at 11:48 PM.

3400 Block of South Lowe Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:17 PM.

4200 Block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on January 28, 2023 between the hours of 11:30 PM and 11:45 PM.

3600 Block of South Lake Park Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:45 PM.

4800 Block of South Kenwood Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:49 PM.

3900 Block of South Lake Park Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:50 PM.

4900 Block of South Vincennes Avenue on January 29, 2023 at 12:30 AM.

4900 Block of South Vincennes Avenue on January 29, 2023 at 12:03 AM.

300 Block of East 50th Street on January 29, 2023 at 12:40 AM.

4600 Block of South Calumet Avenue on January 29, 2023 at 12:43 AM.

700 Block of East 41st Street on January 29, 2023 at 12:50 AM.

The offenders were described as two to four Black men, 15 to 25 years old, wearing dark clothing and ski masks, and armed with dark-colored handguns.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-747-8380, or 312-744-8263.