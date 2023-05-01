Chicago police arrest teen in connection with three armed robberies

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection to three armed robberies that occurred in Chicago last month.

The juvenile faces three felony counts of armed robbery.

According to police, the 17-year-old allegedly robbed a 28-year-old man at gunpoint on April 20 in the 6800 block of South Ada.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Additionally, the teen is charged in connection to the armed robbery of a 31-year-old man in the 6700 block of South Bishop on April 8 and the armed robbery of a 27-year-old man in the 5200 block of South Green on April 22.

The juvenile was arrested Sunday and charged accordingly.