Chicago police ask public's help identifying suspect in Washington Park homicide

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying an individual in connection to a murder that happened last May in Washington Park.

The incident happened in the 6200 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on May 31, 2022 around 1:17 a.m.

Police released surveillance video of the individual on Saturday.

Do not approach this person if you see them. Call 911 immediately.

If you have any information about this incident, call Area One Detectives at (312) 747-8380 or anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.