Chicago police issue warning after attempted kidnapping of 3 kids

Chicago police are warning the public about an attempted kidnapping of three kids on the city's South Side.

On Sunday morning, around 8:10 a.m., police say three juveniles were playing on the sidewalk in the 3100 block of S. Halsted St. when a man asked the kids to use their cellphone.

The man then tried to get the victims into a vehicle, at which time a witness intervened and the man fled in the car, police said.

The man – who was a passenger in the car – was described as a Black-Hispanic and believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30. He was shirtless with multiple tattoos on both arms. He had a medium complexion and a ponytail hairstyle.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was a white woman, between the ages of 40 and 50. The vehicle was a gray four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-747-8380.